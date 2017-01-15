Isheri School Kidnap: Abductors Demand 1.2bn Naira Ransom

The abductors of students and members of staff of the Tulip International School have demanded 1.2 billion naira ransom for the victims to regain their freedom.

Channels Television gathered that the abductors reportedly called a family member of one of the victims on Sunday to make the demand.

Five staff members and three students of the school, formerly known as Turkish International School, were kidnapped by gunmen on Friday night from the school premises in Isheri area of Ogun State, southwest Nigeria.

The police confirmed that the gunmen invaded the school and took the students and the teachers away in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.

The school authorities also said that the gunmen gained entrance through the back fence of the school premises and escaped through the swamp.

The students, two from the Junior Secondary School and the third in Senior Secondary, were said to have been part of a moral instruction class when they were taken.

The Ogun State government has assured parents and relatives of the students and staff of the school of prompt action to ensure safe and immediate release of the kidnapped victims.

The unfortunate incident was said to have occurred on the 9th anniversary of the school.

It is coming barely three months after gunmen invaded Lagos Model College in Epe and kidnapped four students, a vice president and a teacher from the school.