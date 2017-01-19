President Buhari Notifies National Assembly About Vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly to notify the lawmakers about his 10-day vacation.

In the letter sent to the legislators on Thursday, the President stated that he would be away from Monday January 23 to February 6, 2017.

He informed the lawmakers that while he is away on the short vacation, which is part of his 2017 annual leave, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would perform his duties.

The communication from the President is in compliance with Section 145 subsection (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The law mandates the President to transmit a written declaration to the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In compliance with the constitution, President Buhari is expected to transmit similar declaration to the National Assembly when he returns from his vacation.