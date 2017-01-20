Gambia Election: Jammeh Given Final Chance To Resign

West African leaders have given Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh, a final opportunity to cede power after Senegalese troops entered the Gambia.

Mr Jammeh has been given until 12 noon on Friday to leave office or be forced out by un-backed regional military.

Troops have however been told to halt their advance until the deadline passes.

The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), is acting in support of Adama Barrow, who was sworn in as the new Gambian president on Thursday in neighbouring Senegal.

Meanwhile, last-ditch mediation talks, led by Guinea’s President, Alpha Conde, are due on Friday morning.

Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel Alain De Souza, has however said that if the meeting with Mr Conde proved unsuccessful, then militarily action would follow.