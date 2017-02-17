Nasarawa Lawmaker Lauds Performance Of Al-Makura

A member representing Akwanga west constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Peter Mbucho, has scored high the performance of governor Tanko Al-makura.

The lawmaker applauded Al-makura for an excellent performance as the third democratically elected governor of the state, adding that he has performed better than the past governors.

He made the remarks at the Red chambers in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, saying that the incumbent governor has done his best in the history of the state.

Furthermore, he commended the governor for the execution of infrastructural projects in the nooks and crannies of the state, founded in 1996.

Two other lawmakers, Oberre Kana and Tanko Tunga, also supporting the view of Mbucho, commended the state governor for presenting the 2017 budget at the appropriate time.