UNILORIN Suspends Union Leaders For Whistle Blowing

The management and governing council of the University of Ilorin have suspended and issued suspension letters to two of its lecturers, on the basis of insubordination.

The lecturers, Kayode Afolayan and Dr Solomon Oyelekan who are the Factional Chairman and Secretary of the University Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), were alleged of insubordination and causing disaffection within the university.

The affected lecturers on their part alleged that they are being victimized for exposing corruption in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali while noting that the suspension was necessary distanced his office from the action.

One of the affected lecturer, Afolayan noted that though the reason for their suspension was not known but believed it has to do with their blowing of whistle of alleged impunity and corruption in the institution.

However, the Factional Vice Chairman of ASUU, Dr Bode Olumorin has called on the federal government to come to their aid, adding that since the government advised people to point out corrupt practices, they should not be abandoned.

The period for the suspension was not mentioned in the letter and the suspended lecturers had petitioned their national body for redress.

With both parties sticking to their positions, interest groups in the university are looking forward to a compromise.