South Africans Stage Anti-foreigners March

Channels Television
Updated February 24, 2017

Memelodi residents stage anti-foreigners march in Pretoria, South AfricaThe much talked about anti-foreigners protest has taken place in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital.

The concerned Mamelodi residents who organised the march presented a Memorandum of Grievances and Demands to the Departments of Labour and Home Affairs.

sa
South Africans stage anti-foreigners protest at the Department of Home Affairs

They expressed worry over criminal foreign nationals who they claimed were abusing the country’s hospitality by engaging their children in prostitution and drugs among other ills.

There were also parallel marches, some of which turned violent.

Meanwhile, about 156 people were arrested on Friday for various crimes during the anti-foreigners march.

The South Africa National Police Chief, Khomotso Phahlane, said the suspects were arrested for random acts of violence, looting and destruction of property.

At one of the locations where the march took place, the crowd became unruly with both sides shouting at one another, prompting the police to disperse the angry mobs.

Police disperse angry protesters
Police disperse angry protesters at one of the locations

Many shops were shattered in Marabastad, an area where many foreign nationals have their stores.

The protest follows the looting of at least 20 small businesses believed to be operated by Nigerian and Pakistani immigrants in an area in west Pretoria.


More on Local

Xenophobia: Nigerian Envoy Says Efforts On To Restore Peace

Turkish School Kidnap: Police Arrest Another Suspect In Ughelli

Minister Condemns Rampant Industrial Action By Health Workers

Air Force Strikes Boko Haram Location In Gwoza

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV