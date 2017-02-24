South Africans Stage Anti-foreigners March

The much talked about anti-foreigners protest has taken place in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital.

The concerned Mamelodi residents who organised the march presented a Memorandum of Grievances and Demands to the Departments of Labour and Home Affairs.

They expressed worry over criminal foreign nationals who they claimed were abusing the country’s hospitality by engaging their children in prostitution and drugs among other ills.

There were also parallel marches, some of which turned violent.

Meanwhile, about 156 people were arrested on Friday for various crimes during the anti-foreigners march.

The South Africa National Police Chief, Khomotso Phahlane, said the suspects were arrested for random acts of violence, looting and destruction of property.

At one of the locations where the march took place, the crowd became unruly with both sides shouting at one another, prompting the police to disperse the angry mobs.

Many shops were shattered in Marabastad, an area where many foreign nationals have their stores.

The protest follows the looting of at least 20 small businesses believed to be operated by Nigerian and Pakistani immigrants in an area in west Pretoria.