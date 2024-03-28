‘Caution Wike’, Sekibo, Secondus, Omehia, Others Pledge Support For Tinubu

Former Minister of Transport and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Abiye Sekibo, has pledged to support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing a Press Conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State, on Thursday, Sekibo, who was flanked by former PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former governorship aspirant, Celestine Omehia; and former lawmaker, Austin Opara; pledged their support for President Tinubu and his policies as well as Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

They expressed their displeasure at the direction of events unfolding politically in the state and asked the President to caution ex-governor Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

More to follow…