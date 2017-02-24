Xenophobia: Nigerian High Commissioner Calls For Calm

The Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Martins Cobham, has been meeting with Nigerians living in Sunnyside, Pretoria and the area that recorded some violent scenes earlier on Friday.

This follows a meeting with diplomats on the latest developments involving foreign national and locals.

Ambassador Cobham spoke to Channels Television on how both countries are working together to calm the situation.

He urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and abstain from activities that may come in form of reprisal attacks.

“I want to empathise with them, the mission remains their last abode.

“We are here to ensure that their welfare is taken care of and we want to urge them to remain calm and keep the peace.

“We want to work as usual with the authorities and stop these attacks which does not bid well for our two countries and indeed Africa,” he said.

Meanwhile, the much talked about anti-foreigners protest by South Africans held on Friday in Pretoria.

The concerned Mamelodi residents who organised the march presented a Memorandum of Grievances and Demands to the departments of Labour and Home Affairs.

They expressed worry over criminal foreign nationals who they claimed were abusing South Africa’s hospitality by engaging their children in prostitution and drugs among other ills.