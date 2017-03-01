Senate Confirms Walter Onnoghen As CJN

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The confirmation came after the Senate screened him for nearly one hour 15 minutes.

During the screening process, Federal Lawmakers questioned Justice Walter on issues of the independence of the judiciary, judicial reforms, corruption in the Judiciary, as well as disobedience of court orders.

Justice Onnoghen maintained that the independence of the judiciary would continue under his watch.

He, however warned that Nigeria would be in serious trouble the moment the judiciary is politicised.