Goodluck Jonathan Faults Report On Rescue Of Chibok Girls

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has denied reports that he turned down the offer of the British armed forces to help rescue the missing Chibok school girls.

The former president in a statement insisted that he did not reject the offer to rescue the girls, saying he gave the international community free latitude to conduct their operation.

“We wish to promptly point out that nothing can be farther from the truth, as Nigerians are conversant with the effort made by the former President Jonathan’s administration, towards rescuing the Chibok girls, especially in relation to collaborating with the international community, in the bid”.

He went on to say that the lies in the report are self-evident because the international press and the Nigerian media actively covered the multinational efforts and collaboration made by the Nigerian government and international community.

The 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state, Nigeria’s northeast on April 14, 2014.