President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday morning returned to the country after 49 days of medical vacation.

He arrived at exactly 7.41am at the Air Force Base Mando in Kaduna State.

The President was received by the Kaduna State Deputy Governor Bala Bantex, GOC 1 Division, the Commissioner of police and other dignitaries.

President Buhari after alighting from the Presidential Jet, was immediately taken to Abuja with a chopper.