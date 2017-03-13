Nigeria, South Africa To Set Up Early Warning Unit

Nigeria and South Africa have agreed to set up an early warning unit to look into issues that often bring friction between the citizens of both countries.

This was part of the outcomes of the meeting between Nigeria’s Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Interior, Geoffrey Onyeama, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, and their South African counterparts.

The Nigerian Ministers visited South Africa, following the recent attacks on foreign nationals in the country.

The Nigerian community said they had reported the incident to the Nigeria Mission and South African Police.

The Nigerian Government had also called on the South African Government to take decisive and definitive measures to protect its citizens and other Africans within the country’s borders.

The call was made by the Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Honourable Dabiri-Erewa also urged the African Union to intervene urgently in the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In their reactions, some Mamelodi residents staged an anti-foreigners protest in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital.

The locals, during the march, presented a Memorandum of Grievances and Demands to the Departments of Labour and Home Affairs.

They expressed worry over criminal foreign nationals who they claimed were abusing the country’s hospitality by engaging their children in prostitution and drugs among other ills.