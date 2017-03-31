South African Leaders Divided Over Gordhan’s Sack

There was a delay to the swearing-in of new ministers selected by President Jacob Zuma in South Africa, as the programme had to be rescheduled for Friday evening.

The President’s sacking of the country’s Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, has drawn mixed reactions from South African leaders, with some praising Mr Gordhan’s virtues.

They believed he is victim of a witch-hunt, because he had been digging up dirt on the President.

Reacting to his sack, the former Finance Minister said an intelligence report used by President Zuma as justification was ‘absolute nonsense’.

Gordhan was sacked alongside 14 other members of the cabinet, following an urgent meeting of the African National Congress (ANC) convened by the South African President on Thursday night.