Federer Defeats Nadal To Claim Miami Open Title

Roger Federer overpowered long-term rival, Rafael Nadal to win the Miami Open on Sunday evening for the third time.

The Swiss built on January’s Australian Open victory, as well as his Indian Wells success with a convincing 6-3 6-4 win over the Spaniard.

A fourth straight win over Nadal, his longest winning streak in their 13-year professional rivalry, has also made Federer the oldest winner of the Miami Open.

This means that the 35-year-old has won 19 matches this season, being defeated once so far.

He earlier won a thrilling three-hour contest against Nick Kyrgios to book a place in the finals.