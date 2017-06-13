North Korea Releases U.S. Student Otto Warmbier

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati is on his way back to the United States.

Warmbier had been imprisoned in North Korea since January of 2016 after being accused of trying to steal a propaganda slogan from his Pyongyang hotel.

He was serving a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour.

His release comes as former NBA star Dennis Rodman is visiting the reclusive country. He told reporters he was quote ‘trying to open a door.’

Three other Americans are currently being held in North Korea, a country that has a long history of detaining foreigners.

