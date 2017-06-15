Multicultural London Comes Together For Fire Victims

Londoners of all ethnic backgrounds came together on Thursday, in a community effort to help victims of a fire disaster that destroyed a 24-storey block of flats in west London.

Sikh volunteer Phupinder Singh arrived on Wednesday (June 14) evening and had worked through the night to help to sort and distribute a huge mounting pile of donations for those left homeless by the blaze.

He said he was overwhelmed by the support across communities in London from all religions and races.

The scene of the fire is close to the site of London’s famous Notting Hill Carnival, which brings everyone together every year in late August.

Singh said that spirit is present in the efforts to help those made homeless by the fire.

“All the youngsters grow up with the carnival. Everybody thinks we are all friends. We are all connected, we are one team,” he said.

Thousands of donations mounted at various locations across west London, with people travelling from across the country to support the victims. They bought clothing, water, food and children’s toys.

Inundated by the donations people are now being asked to hold off from giving more aid for a few days.

The fire brigade said the inferno was unprecedented in its scale and speed, as a result the death toll was expected to rise, with many people still missing and firefighters facing hazardous conditions as they searched the charred carcass.

Authorities have so far confirmed 17 deaths.