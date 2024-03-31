Govs Preach Love, Peace And Unity As Christians Celebrate Easter

As Christians in Nigerian join their counterparts around the globe to mark this year’s Easter celebration, most governors in Nigeria have enjoined them to imbibe love and other virtues that will engender peace and unity in the country.

Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is the culmination of Holy Week, which is preceded by Lent, a 40-day period of fasting.

In his Easter message, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, called on the people of the State to, in the spirit of Easter, emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by living in love and promoting peace, and unity.

The message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor noted that the Easter celebration signals an assurance of a new beginning, not only to Christians but for the entire State.

He, however, emphasised that all the measures taken so far by his Administration were in the best interest of the State and for the general good of the people.

“As a Government, our conscience is clear. We mean well for Rivers people. We came prepared for seamless, people-oriented service to the State. And we intend no harm whatsoever to anybody in the course of providing good governance.

“Let me thank you for your support and cooperation, even as we continue to work collectively to keep our dear Rivers State safe and secure for every resident and visitor.

“So, as you celebrate Easter, remember the reason for the season. Also remember to continue to put our Government in your prayers at this time and always, so that collectively, we can achieve the goals we have set for ourselves in efforts to deliver on our mandate,” he added.

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, in his own message, called on Cross Riverians to reflect deeply on the selfless life of Jesus Christ, who laid down his life for the redemption of mankind.

In the Easter message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Linus Obogo, Otu maintained that it was only through selflessness and sacrifice that Cross River State and indeed, Nigeria can attain the desired economic progress.

He said: “Today represents a very significant moment in our lives as Christians. Significant in the sense that it is sobering that someone, whom no fault was found in him, sacrificed his life on the cross that we may live.

“His death on the cross and resurrection remind us all about selflessness, the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, love and compassion over hate. These were the cardinal planks of Christ’s teachings before his crucifixion.”

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, urged Christians to reflect on the lessons of Easter celebration, charging them not to lose hope amid the economic headwinds.

Obaseki said, “Easter is a time for reflection, love, sacrifice, renewal and hope. I urge that we use this opportunity to ponder on the lessons and purpose of the celebration and renew our resolve towards achieving a more progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

“As a people, we may have been stretched beyond limits occasioned by the high cost of living and other economic headwinds, but we must not lose hope. Working together in unity, we can overcome these challenges and place our country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“We must remain resilient and use the period of the celebration to seek the face of God, share our joy with neighbours and work towards a peaceful and progressive nation.”

In an Easter broadcast on Sunday, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State used the occasion to restate his sincere commitment to make life more meaningful for the people in the face of the current economic realities.

He therefore solicited the people’s continued support and prayers for the success of his administration.

In a message titled “HE AROSE THAT WE MAY ARISE” ,he noted that “Easter is an important event in Christendom. It signifies the trial of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, the pain and suffering he experienced leading to His crucifixion, and His ultimate victory over death through resurrection, which has brought salvation and redemption to mankind.”

While using his Easter message to reiterate that his government is committed to getting the people out of sufferings, hardship, and misery within the shortest time possible, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State also urged the people to use this period to pray for peace, social cohesion, progress, and healings in all areas of our national life.

“As a season of deep contrition and sober reflections, we have reflected on all those who are suffering from violence and grief, social isolation, illness, poverty, deprivation, and other hardships. As a responsive government, we keep propounding approaches towards getting our people out of every misery within the shortest possible time.”

“Therefore, I urge you to always remember the sacrifices of our Lord Jesus Christ and recommit yourselves to love God with all your heart, embracing His call to treat one another with compassion, as I call on you to use this period to pray for peace, social cohesion, progress and healing in all areas of our national life,” the governor said.