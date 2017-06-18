National Unity: Southern Leaders Meet In Lagos

As the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, continues his consultations with leaders of different ethnic, religious and interest groups on the nation’s unity in Abuja, some leaders of the Southern states are also meeting in Lagos.

The meeting, which was held in one of the leaders’ residence in Lagos, had leaders from the South-East, South-South and South-West regions in attendance. The meeting, according to the organisers, is said to be on the recent tension in the country and the threat to national unity

The leaders say they are looking into the options on the table and strategising on the best moves in achieving peace, equity among the different ethnic nationalities within the country.

Among those at the meeting are Afenifere leaders such as General Alani Akinrinade (retd), Chief Ayo Adebanjo; and Senator Femi Okunrounmu. The President of Ohaneze, Chief John Nwodo, and others are from the South-South region, including one of the region’s vocal activist, Tony Uranta, were also present at the meeting.