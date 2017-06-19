Confusion As Five Suicide Bombers Attack Borno Community

Five female suicide bombers have attacked a community in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria.

While some reports say about eight people were killed and 30 injured, others say the death toll is up to 16.

The Spokesperson of the Borno State Police Command Victor Isuku, confirmed that the attack took place on Sunday at around 08:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) in Kofa community, around 8 km (5 miles) from the state capital Maiduguri.

On June 7, the Boko Haram attacked Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri making residents flee their homes and taking refuge from another neighbouring village.

