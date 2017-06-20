Interpreter’s Absence Stalls Arraignment Of Turkish School Kidnappers

The arraignment of suspected kidnappers of some Turkish international school children and teachers has stalled due to the absence of an interpreter.

Some of the suspected kidnappers told the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho that they did not understand the English language fluently.

The case was then stood down to look for an interpreter but all efforts proved abortive and then the judge adjourned the case to June 21 to enable the court arrange for an interpreter.

Police Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah, in a statement, had confirmed that the force working in synergy with the Tactical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of the Nigeria Police Force, in a joint operation supervised by AIG Kayode Aderanti, AIG Zone 2, Lagos successfully smashed the gang.

According to him, four persons who were “active members” of the gang were arrested, as they were discovered to be responsible for the kidnap of the five Turkish School children and their teachers in Ogun State on January 13, 2017.

The gunmen invaded the school, formerly known as Turkish International School, in a white Hilux and took the students and the teachers away.

Thereafter, the kidnappers demanded a sum of 1.2 billion Naira as a ransom for the victims to regain their freedom.

One of the parents told Channels Television that a ransom worth millions was paid through a negotiator, after which the captives were released (11 days after captivity).