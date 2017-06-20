Obaseki Sends List Of Commissioners To State Assembly

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has sent a list of nominees for commissioners to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The nominees were drawn form the 18 local government, which after being confirmed by the Assembly will become members of his cabinet.

The Governor in a letter to the Speaker of the House, Justin Okonoboh, urged the lawmakers to facilitate the confirmation of the nominees.

The nominees are, Yekini Idayi (Akoko-Edo), Paul Ohonbamu (Egor), Hon. Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South West), Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South East), Barr. Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North East), Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai (Owan East), Mr. Joseph Ugheoke (Estako Central), Mariam Abubakar (Estako West), Mika Amanokhai (Estako East) and Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia, Mr. Osazee Ero (Orhionmwon), David Osifo (Uhunmwode), Barr. E. Agbale (Esan Central), Mr. Osagie Inegbedion (Igueben), Prof. Yinka Omoregbe (Oredo), Reginald Okun, Edorodion O and Mr. A. Osahon.