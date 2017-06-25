All Eyes On Katy Perry At Glastonbury

Channels Television
Updated June 25, 2017

All eyes were on Katy Perry on Saturday (June 24) as she rocked Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (June 24) in an eye-motif bodysuit.

The American singer performed a 60-minute set on the festival’s main Pyramid stage, belting out hits like ‘Firework’, ‘E.T.’ and ‘Roar’.

Foo Fighters and Run The Jewels were also part of Saturday’s line-up.

Security has been stepped up at Worthy Farm in Somerset, southwest England after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 last month and three recent attacks in London.


