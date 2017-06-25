All Eyes On Katy Perry At Glastonbury

All eyes were on Katy Perry on Saturday (June 24) as she rocked Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (June 24) in an eye-motif bodysuit.

The American singer performed a 60-minute set on the festival’s main Pyramid stage, belting out hits like ‘Firework’, ‘E.T.’ and ‘Roar’.

Foo Fighters and Run The Jewels were also part of Saturday’s line-up.

Security has been stepped up at Worthy Farm in Somerset, southwest England after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 last month and three recent attacks in London.