Spirited Kvitova Stuns Barty To Claim Birmingham Title

Updated June 25, 2017

Spirited Kvitova Stuns Barty To Claim Birmingham TitleCzech Petra Kvitova won the Aegon Classic in Birmingham after fighting back to beat Australian Ashleigh Barty 4-6 6-3 6-2 on Sunday.

Kvitova was playing in her second tournament after a lengthy absence, following a hand injury she suffered in a knife attack during a robbery at her home in December.

The Czech, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, had been sidelined until last month’s French Open.

The 27-year-old not only looked untroubled by her hand this week but also looked back to her best with her explosive serve often too much for Barty as she produced 13 aces.

Her last final on grass had been her triumph at Wimbledon three years ago against Eugenie Bouchard.


