Two Thousand Evacuated Due To Forest Fires In Southern Spain

Major forest fires in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from homes, campsites and hotels, a government official said on Sunday (June 25).

Like much of Spain, the area near Huelva is on high alert for forest fires because of a heat wave. Last week, 64 people died in a forest fire in neighbouring Portugal.

The blaze was spotted on Saturday night (June 24) in the Moguer region near Huelva and was being treated as a level 1 – or maximum threat – by emergency services.

Emergency services were working to contain the fire but adverse windy conditions made it difficult to predict when the blaze would be brought completely under control.

Around 750 people are being housed temporarily in sports centres, according to the emergency services. Some residents had already been allowed to return to their properties.