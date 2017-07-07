DSS Arrests Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Gunrunners, Others

The Department of State Services says it has achieved more progress in its bid to ensure the safety of Nigerians with the arrest of more suspected kidnappers, gunrunners, cattle rustlers and drug dealers across the country.

Between June 18 and July 5, 2017, the security agency said its operatives arrested more than 20 persons including a suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Hassan.

DSS spokesperson, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said in a statement on Friday that Hassan was arrested along with six of his associates by a joint team of its operatives and the military in Kakuri, Kaduna state on Monday (July 3).

He added that the suspected kidnap kingpin is believed to have gained notoriety for his operations on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Those arrested with him are Yusuf Saidu, Rashida Usman (female), Abubakar Shuaibu, Abubakar Suleiman, Huzairu Bawa and Sani Abubakar.

On July 5, the DSS said it arrested Rabiu Sani (27) and Abubakar Sani (30) along the Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa LGA of Kaduna for kidnapping and gunrunning.

According to the statement, operatives recovered one Baretta pistol one empty magazine; 1,000 rounds of 7.62 calibre live ammunition; one round of 9mm calibre live ammunition; four empty AK-47 rifle magazines; five empty F.N rifle magazines, one sky blue Volkswagen Vento Car and N457,140, among other things.

Also, on July 5, operatives of the DSS arrested one Loveday OGBONNA, a native of Owoahiafor in Obingwa LGA in Abia State at a fast food restaurant in Aba. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the kidnap of one Mrs Viola Orji.

Still on July 5, the DSS said it arrested the duo of Rabiu Dahiru (a.k.a Kachalla) and Umar Ya’u in possession of 26 cartridges, amulets and vests bearing charms at Ikara Junction in Tudun Wada LGA, Kano State.

The same day, Shehu Mainasara (a.k.a Gizga) was arrested and subsequently handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for his “activities in illicit drugs”.

Between June 29 and 30 June, the DSS said it arrested Jolly David Didi and the trio of Iliya Alhaji Muhktar, Usha’u Hassan and Muazu Usman at Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt and Mariri, along Kano-Wudil Road, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State, respectively for their alleged involvement in kidnapping activities.

“Didi, who hails from Ikot-Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State, was arrested for his complicity in the kidnap of a female staff of UBA on May 1, 2017, around Garrison Bus stop,” the DSS said.

“Similarly, on 29th June 2017, Sunday Ene was arrested at Igbo-Etche Road, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State for his complicity in the kidnap and murder of John Mbanugu on 21st June 2017 in the area.”

Furthermore, the DSS said in collaboration with the local vigilante, it arrested a 50-year-old man, Dahiru Umaru Iro, was arrested in Nasarawa State “for his support and patronage of a notorious cattle rustling and kidnap gang headed by Yusuf Mohammed Sani in the state.”

Miles away in Taraba State, the statement said a team of DSS and military personnel arrested Abubakar Mohammed and Hamidu Musa at Mararaba Garba Chide in Gassol LGA, Taraba State for their alleged involvement in Boko Haram activities.

It added that one Bashir Mohammed was arrested on June 20, at Ungwar Barnawa, Shekar Madaki, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State and eight AK-47 rifles, 20 magazines, 1,000 rounds of live ammunition, a gas cylinder, 28 hand-held grenades, a printer, three laptop computers and one Honda Civic car were recovered from him.

Earlier, on June 18 the security agency said its operatives with the support of the police raided the residence of one Chidera Njoku at Umuagwu village in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State and recovered one locally made single barrel shotgun, 82 rounds of 5.56 live ammunition and one human skull.

The agency said the arrests will help it consolidate its recent successes in thwarting terrorists’ attacks, kidnapping, and banditry in different parts of the country.

It assured Nigerians that it will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that law and order are maintained.