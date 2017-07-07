Nadal Through To Last 16 At Wimbledon

Rafa Nadal kept up his bid for a third Wimbledon and French Open double, putting on an ominous show to beat Karen Khachanov 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) on Friday on Centre Court to reach the last 16.

The Spanish fourth seed scorched his way through the first set, threatening to sizzle the parched Centre Court grass with the pace of some of his shots.

However, while his Russian 30th seed opponent regrouped in sets two and three, the damage had been done.

A rejuvenated Nadal, 31, won his 10th French Open title this year without dropping a set and has kept up the pace at Wimbledon as he targets his first grass court slam title since 2010.

Khachanov came close to pushing him into a fourth set to reach set point in the 12th game of the third set, but Nadal was too strong and accurate at the net and from the baseline.