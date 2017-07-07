Wimbledon: Williams Defeats Osaka In Straight Sets

Veteran United States tennis player Venus Williams saw off the challenge of Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka in the third round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Williams, who has won the competition five times in her career, came through a tie-break to take the first set 7-6.

The American made a break of serve in the second set to win the match 7-6, 6-4.

Williams now goes on to the second week at Wimbledon.