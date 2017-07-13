HND, Degree Holders To Get Equal Salaries

The Federal Government has approved the regularisation of the dichotomy between holders of University degrees and Higher National Diploma (HND) in all the Services.

This followed the meeting of the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB), on July 11, chaired by the Minister of Interior, retired Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau.

A statement from the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Abubakar Magaji, said: “The Board has directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary Grade Level for holders of degree certificates at entry point. While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of Senior Inspector, the Degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II”.

The Board also approved the commencement of the 2017 promotion exercise for all the Services with effect from July 17, while the establishment of the Institute of Domestic Security, aimed at strengthening inter-agency cooperation among other functions was also approved by the Board to boost internal security mechanism in the country.

In another development, the government approved the re-organisation of the Nigeria Immigration Service, in line with the provision of the Immigration Act which stipulates the establishment of the Directorate of Immigration.

The directorates, which would each be headed by a Deputy Comptroller-General, include human resources management; finance and accounts; planning, research and statistics; passport and other travel documents; investigation and compliance; border management; migration as well as visa and residency.

The Minister noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration places a high premium on the welfare of its workforce.

He, however, urged personnel in the Services to reciprocate such gesture through improved performance and dedication to duty, in line with the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business to revamp the economy.