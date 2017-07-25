Adam Peaty Breaks Men’s 50m Breaststroke World Record

Britain’s Adam Peaty broke the world record in the 50 metres breaststroke at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

World champion Peaty swam 26.10 seconds in the heats to better the mark of 26.42 he set at the 2015 world championships in Kazan.

Peaty will compete in the 50m final on Wednesday.

On Monday the Briton won the 100 metres breaststroke final in a time of 57.47 to secure a gold medal.

The silver medal went to Kevin Cordes of USA and the bronze to Kirill Prigoda of Russia.

