Ikeme Eager To Return To Super Eagles

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, is eager to return to the national team after being sidelined by injury that kept him out of the team’s international friendlies in France and 2019 AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers of England goalkeeper, who is now approaching full fitness said he is anxious to return to action for his club pre-season preparations and the Super Eagles World Cup qualifier in August.

He is confident the Super Eagles will overcome the setback of the loss to Bafana Bafana and bounce back in their remaining qualifiers.

Ikeme made his international debut for Nigeria on September 5, 2015, against Tanzania in a 2017 AFCON.

