Osun Bye-Election: PDP Alleges Over 60,000 Ballot Papers Missing

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has raised an alarm over the alleged disappearance of over 68,000 ballot papers meant for the Osun West bye-election.

The PDP challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disclose the whereabouts of the purported missing ballot papers as the electoral umpire begins distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s polls.

It said it discovered several discrepancies in the serial number on the boxes containing the ballot papers compared with those on the records provided by INEC, alleging that as many as 68,399 ballot papers may be missing from the packs.

The PDP stated that the discrepancies were noticed in ballot papers meant for several wards in Ayedaade, Ede North, Egbedore and Isokan local governments of the senatorial district.

It further demanded an immediate full disclosure and explanation on the reasons for the discrepancies, in order to maintain the integrity and sanctity of the electoral process as well as retain the confidence of voters in the electoral umpire.

The party also asked INEC to prove beyond doubt that the ballot papers were not missing as claimed and have not been tampered with by any unauthorised persons.

“Security agencies and the general public are hereby notified of the planned illegal movement of certain items in ambulances, refuse disposal vans and some state government vehicles between Friday morning and Saturday evening. Party members and supporters are to remain vigilant ahead of tomorrow’s (July 7) election and report any suspicious activities to the law enforcement agencies and party leaders in their local government,” the PDP said.