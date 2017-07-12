Reps Summon Health Minister Over NHIS Boss’ Suspension

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole over the suspension of the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The lawmakers alleged that the suspension was an attempt to intimidate and punish Professor Usman Yusuf for testifying on issues of corruption in the sector.

In a motion that was debated and adopted on Wednesday, the House claimed that the minister seemed to be victimising Professor Yusuf by suspending him.

The lawmakers consequently asked Professor Adewole to recall the NHIS boss from suspension and allow him to continue with his sanitisation programme in the agency.

Speaking after plenary, Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, Honourable Chike Okafor said the development was to ensure that witnesses testifying in the House are seen to be protected.