Reps Summon Health Minister Over NHIS Boss’ Suspension

Channels Television  
Updated July 12, 2017
Reps Summon Health Minister Over NHIS Boss' Suspension
File Photo

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole over the suspension of the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The lawmakers alleged that the suspension was an attempt to intimidate and punish Professor Usman Yusuf for testifying on issues of corruption in the sector.

In a motion that was debated and adopted on Wednesday, the House claimed that the minister seemed to be victimising Professor Yusuf by suspending him.

The lawmakers consequently asked Professor Adewole to recall the NHIS boss from suspension and allow him to continue with his sanitisation programme in the agency.

Speaking after plenary, Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, Honourable Chike Okafor said the development was to ensure that witnesses testifying in the House are seen to be protected.


More on Health

UNFPA, Gates Seek National Emergency On Family Planning

Polio Eradication: Sultan Pledges Support For Health Agencies

NHIS Should Be A Regulator, Not An Operator – Health Minister

Ogun Govt Shuts Over 180 Illegal Health Facilities

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV