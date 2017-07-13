No Division Between Osinbajo And Buhari, Cabinet – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed has said that there is no separation between President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister also noted on Thursday that there is no division between Professor Osinbajo and members of the Federal Executive Council.

He stated this in an interview with reporters in Lagos at the venue of an event organised by the Aviation Round Table, an industry pressure group.

“There is no division between the Acting President and the Cabinet, there is no division between the Acting President and Mr President,” Lai Mohammed said.

He further asked the media to be responsible in its reportage about events happening in the country, stressing that “most of the people who consume these hate speeches don’t know much better, otherwise they will know that there is absolutely no truth in what is being circulated”.

The minister stressed: “Most of the people who consume these hate speeches don’t know much better, otherwise they will know that there is absolutely no truth in what is being circulated. All these talks about division, I think they are just fictions of the imagination but they have a purpose which is to weaken this government”.

“To ensure that we are distracted and I’m happy that we as a government, we are resolved that this is a very trying time of Nigeria and we must all put in our best to ensure that this country remains one,” he added.