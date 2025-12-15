Monday News Recap: Supreme Court Upholds Emergency Rule, Fuel Price Crash, Kogi Church Attack, Lai Mohammed On Lekki Toll Gate +More

Welcome to Channels Brief, your window into the stories shaping today’s world. Whether you’re joining us from Nigeria, London, New York, Nairobi, or anywhere across the globe, this newsletter brings you punchy, reliable, and timely updates in a format made for the modern digital audience.

Dive in to catch up on the major headlines, explore emerging trends, and stay connected to the conversations that matter most to you.

Here are the top stories curated for you today:

Tinubu Wins

Supreme Court Upholds President’s Right To Declare Emergency Rule

Nigeria’s Supreme Court has upheld President Bola Tinubu’s authority to declare a state of emergency in any state to prevent chaos, ruling six-to-one in favour of the President’s powers under Section 305 of the Constitution. The court confirmed that elected officials may be suspended during emergency rule, though only for a limited period.

The case arose from opposition governors challenging Tinubu’s six-month emergency declaration in Rivers State, which saw Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other officials suspended. Justice Mohammed Idris delivered the majority judgment, striking out the suit for lack of jurisdiction and dismissing it on merit, while Justice Obande Ogbuinya dissented, arguing that suspending elected officials exceeded presidential powers.

Price Crash

Dangote Announces Petrol Price Cut To ₦739 Per Litre

Aliko Dangote has pledged to reduce petrol prices nationwide to ₦739 per litre, beginning at MRS stations in Lagos. Speaking at his Lekki refinery, he revealed a gantry price cut from ₦828 to ₦699, accusing marketers of deliberately inflating pump prices to sabotage government efforts.

He vowed to enforce the lower price and urged independent marketers to buy directly from the refinery, stressing that transport costs should not justify prices as high as ₦900.

Dangote also criticised the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for issuing import licences that undermine local investment. He promised that within 10 days, Nigerians would see prices stabilise below ₦740 nationwide. His intervention comes as households struggle with soaring fuel costs, raising hopes of relief during the festive season.

Church Attack

Bandits Kidnap Worshippers In Kogi Church Attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed a church in Kabba/Bunu, Kogi State, killing one worshipper and abducting over 20, including children. The attack on the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Aiyetoro Kiri follows a recent raid in the same community where 50 people were kidnapped. Residents are fleeing in fear as insecurity worsens.

Simultaneous assaults in Mopamuro Local Government left several dead, injured, and kidnapped. Eyewitnesses reported delayed security responses, fuelling frustration among locals. Officials confirmed casualties and promised support, but communities remain anxious as banditry spreads across the state.

End SARS Protest

Lai Mohammed Denies Lekki Tollgate Massacre

Former information minister Lai Mohammed has reiterated his stance that no massacre occurred at the Lekki Tollgate during the 2020 EndSARS protests. In a television interview with Channels Television, he acknowledged casualties nationwide, including police and soldiers, but insisted that no bodies were found at the Lekki tollgate.

He accused CNN of relying on “poorly sourced stories” and claimed soldiers used blank bullets to disperse crowds. Mohammed said he devoted a chapter of his book to correcting misconceptions about the protests, arguing that misinformation fuelled public outrage.

His comments reignite controversy over the government’s handling of EndSARS, which continues to resonate five years on with annual memorial rallies.

Inflation Eases

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls To 14.45% In November

Nigeria’s headline inflation eased to 14.45% in November, down from 16.05% in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Food inflation also moderated to 11.08% year-on-year, reflecting a slowdown from last year’s peak of nearly 40%. The decline follows revisions to the consumer price index and adjustments to the basket of goods.

Urban inflation fell sharply, while rural areas saw stronger month-on-month pressures. Analysts say the easing offers some relief after years of surging prices, though households still face high living costs. Food and transport remain the largest contributors to inflation.

Canada Opportunity

Canada Opens Pathway For Doctors Seeking Permanent Residence

Canada has announced a new express-entry pathway for foreign doctors, set to begin in 2026. Nigerian physicians with at least one year of Canadian work experience will be eligible for permanent residence. The initiative aims to address physician shortages and stabilise Canada’s health system.

Ottawa will reserve 5,000 admission spaces for provinces to nominate licensed doctors, with expedited work permit processing. Officials say the move will attract global talent while retaining doctors already serving Canadian communities, offering Nigerian medics a clear route to long-term settlement.

Bondi Tragedy

Australian Leaders Condemn Bondi Beach Shooting As Act Of Terrorism

A father-and-son gunmen killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Victims included Rabbi Eli Schlanger, Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman, and French citizen Dan Elkayam. The youngest victim was a 10-year-old girl, while 42 others were hospitalised.

Authorities condemned the attack as an act of antisemitic terrorism. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as “pure evil”, while international leaders offered tributes. The incident has shocked Australia’s Jewish community and raised concerns about rising extremism.