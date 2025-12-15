Canada Rolls Out Express Entry Pathway For Migrant Doctors

Nigerian doctors seeking greener pastures abroad will benefit from Canada’s latest plan to open a new express entry pathway for foreign doctors in 2026.

The Canadian government announced this in a statement by its Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Office, saying the move followed persistent physician shortages and is part of broader efforts to stabilise Canada’s health system while attracting high-skilled professionals.

Under the new measures, Canada will introduce a dedicated express entry category for international doctors who have accumulated at least one year of eligible Canadian work experience within the last three years.

The category targets physicians currently in Canada on a temporary basis and contributing to patient care.

“We’re giving these doctors a clear pathway to permanent residence in Canada to fill critical health workforce gaps, while helping support reliable care and a stable health system for Canadians. Invitations to apply for the new Express Entry category will be issued in early 2026,” IRCC stated.

Ottawa will also reserve 5,000 federal admission spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors with job offers. These reserved spots are separate from existing Provincial Nominee Program allocations. Successful nominees will benefit from expedited 14-day work permit processing while their permanent residence applications are underway.

Weighing in, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, said the initiative will support Canada’s goals of attracting global talent and retaining doctors already providing care.

“Canada’s new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting top global talent and filling critical labour shortages. This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,” she said.

Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Maggie Chi, noted that the number of qualified physicians is essential to improving access to health care nationwide.

“Attracting skilled health professionals is essential to addressing Canada’s health workforce shortages. Increasing the number of qualified physicians with the expertise our health care system needs will ensure people across the country receive timely, high-quality care. By working closely with provinces and territories, we are tackling workforce challenges and strengthening the health care system so Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it,” Chi said.