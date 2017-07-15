U.S Asset Forfeiture: Prosecutors Name Alison Madueke, others in Bribery Case

Nigeria’s former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison Maduke has been named in a U.S civil complaint targeting two Nigerian business men.

The complaint which was filed by the U.S Justice Department seeks recovery of about 144 million Dollars in assets obtained through paying bribes to her.

Several media organisations including Financial Times and Reuters published a statement obtained from the Department of justice which puts the complaint period between 2011 and 2015.

According to the statement, two Nigerian businessmen, Kolawole Aluko and Olajide Omokore, allegedly conspired with others to bribe Mrs. Alison-Madueke, in order to win oil production contracts worth 1.5 billion dollars.

The proceeds were then allegedly laundered in and through the United States, and were used to purchase assets including a 50 million dollar Manhattan condominium and an 80 million dollar yacht.

Diezani Alison-Madueke was charged with money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in April.

She previously denied to Reuters any wrongdoing when questioned about missing public funds and corruption allegations.