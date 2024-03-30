Christians Mark Holy Saturday Ahead Of Easter Sunday          

Today is Holy Saturday, a Christian religious observance that ends the Lenten season. The observance “commemorates the final day of Christ’s death,” which many Christians traditionally associate with his “triumphant descent into hell.

The day comes between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Easter is an important holiday for millions of people worldwide who follow the Christian faith. It celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The holiday occurs after 40 days of fasting, also known as lent.

According to Vatican News, Lent is a time of conversion and freedom, and a season of grace. It is a 40-day period of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Thursday, and is a time of preparation for Easter. The 40 days represent the 40 days that Jesus spent in the desert, where he fasted and was tempted by the devil.

Some church services observe the holiday in reflection and prayer.

Others enjoy a more secular celebration of going out as a family or giving to the needy.

‘Pursuit of a United, Peaceful Nation’

Earlier in his Easter message, President Bola Tinubu called on Nigerians to be compassionate to one another and work in unity. He called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, and sacrifice associated with the season.

“The President warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season,” presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said.

“President Tinubu notes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.”

Security Beefed Up

Security has also been beefed up across Nigeria to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“In line with this commitment, the IGP has ordered round-the-clock security and protection of public spaces across the country,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said.

“The IGP has also assured all travellers who will be visiting their hometowns and other places within the country for the festivities of adequate security irrespective of the medium of such travel, whether by road, air, waterways, or rail, as deployments have been increased and visibility patrols intensified in all areas, including aerial patrol and surveillance,” the police spokesman added.

This year’s Easter festivities come amid a biting economy shaped by the rising cost of living, the plummeting value of the nation’s currency, and worsening security challenges.

In February, the country’s inflation figures pushed to 31.70 percent, rising from the 29.90 percent recorded in the previous month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Food inflation also moved to 37.92 percent on a year-on-year basis in February.

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, oil and fat, meat, fruit, coffee, tea, and cocoa,” the NBS said.