Anambra Govt To Upscale Ogbaru Boat Regatta

Channels Television  
Updated October 2, 2017

The 57-year-old Ogbaru boat regatta in Anambra State is to be upgraded into a major cultural festival, drawing participants from across the state.

Governor Willie Obiano of the state made this commitment while participating in the event, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary.

READ ALSO: Anambra Elections: Obiano Meets With Town Criers

He also restated his commitment to promoting cultural activities that will help unite and promote peace among communities in  Anambra state.

He said, “I want to make sure that every year now, it will be a very big competition between all the people living in the riverine area. It will include Anambra East, Anambra West, Okparuru and every other community that lives around the river.

The regatta will be a big competition with the prize of over N1million for every community that wins.”


More on Lifestyle

Okowa Wants Nigerians To Read More Books

Preservation Of Culture: U.S. Promises More Support For Nigeria

Audrey Hepburn’s Personal Memorabilia Auction Tops $6 Million

Miss Turkey Loses Crown Over Contentious Coup Tweet

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV