Saraki In Uyo, Commends Eagles’ Victory Over Zambia

Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated the Super Eagles and Nigerians on the nation’s qualification for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria beat Zambia by a lone goal on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to qualify for the tournament.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Beat Zambia To Qualify For 2018 FIFA World Cup

Dr Saraki, who watch the match in Uyo, said the dedication and consistency of the team showed that they would represent Nigeria and Africa well at the tournament.

“I want to congratulate our players for the way that they have played throughout this whole qualifying phase,” he said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

“It is my hope and the hope of millions across the country that our Super Eagles will represent our nation and the continent well at next year’s World Cup”.

The Senate President assured the team of the support of the Upper House and called on the Nigerian Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports not to take their feet off the pedal ahead of 2018.

“Right now, we must begin to plan and work towards victory for our Super Eagles. They have made us proud on the field; now, the NFF, the Ministry of Sports, the sponsors and all concerned stakeholders must work together to ensure that our players and the team thrive at the World Cup.

“As our players continue to make us all proud and demonstrate the greatness in our diversity, I want to also congratulate all Nigerians. We can truly achieve great things when we come together,” he added.