Fayose Commissions Projects In Ikere Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has promised to continue to deliver the true dividends of democracy to the people of the state through provision of quality infrastructure and social amenities.

The governor made the promise during the commissioning of projects in Ikere Ekiti to mark his 3rd anniversary in office.

The event brought together government officials, party faithful and members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Some of the projects commissioned were the newly dualized Ikere township road connecting the state capital Ado, to Ikere, a 7 kilometer street lighting facility and a water fountain constructed in the heart of the town.