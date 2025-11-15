PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, from the party, for anti-party activities.

The party also expelled the National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, and eight others.

The decision was taken at the national convention of the party in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The party unanimously voted to expel them for anti-party activities and fostering disunity with a series of litigation against the interests of the party.

The national convention, which is currently being held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, has delegates from 17 states across the country in attendance.

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, moved the motion for the expulsion of 11 key members, citing what he described as activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest as reasons for the move.

The chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State quickly seconded the motion.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, put the vote forward for members to adopt and ratify the expulsion of those involved, and it was unanimously accepted.

Also present at the convention are Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Others are the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; a former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, his Gombe counterpart, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo; and the Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and a chieftain of the party, among others.

‘Anti-Party Activities’

There had been calls for sanctions against Wike and others who worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.

But the former Rivers State governor, in October 2024, said he had no regret working against the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

He also maintained that he was not involved in anti-party activities.

“For the presidential election, I said I am going to support equity, fairness, and justice. In the other one, I am going to support my party, and that is why we won the governor and National Assembly elections.

“For the presidential, I have no apologies because I don’t believe in injustice. Today, people say ‘discipline Wike, he did anti-party.’ I did not do anti-party,” Wike said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The former governor was appointed as the FCT minister by President Bola Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 presidential election.

‘Anti-Party Begets Anti-Party’

He had also accused some leaders of the PDP of going against the constitution of the party.

In January 2023, Wike promised to “hit back” at the leadership of the PDP over what he described as anti-party activities.

Speaking at the PDP Etche Local Government Area campaign rally in Rivers State, he had said, “Those of them in Abuja that are talking about anti-party [activities], we have caught them now.

“They are the ones doing their anti-party [activities]. I have caught them now, and I told them anti-party begets anti-party.”