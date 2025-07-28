Fayose Backs Tinubu, Ekiti Gov Oyebanji For Second Term

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday announced his endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also endorsed the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and his deputy for a second term in office, during an All Progressives Congress event at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti

“I want to join all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly Ekiti leaders and followers, to endorse publicly without reservation, the President and Commander of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, for a second term and to equally endorse our Governor, Abayomi Oyebanji, and his deputy for a second term,” Fayose said.

Describing the gathering as unique, Fayose said the event had drawn all former Ekiti governors as well as leaders of the state and National Assembly members.

He denied defecting from his party to the ruling All Progressives Congress, recalling how he swept all 16 local government areas to become the Ekiti governor in 2014.

“Who will for the first time again become the record holder to win in all 16 local governments of Ekiti and win in all the 177 wards of Ekiti? That is taken for granted. But when we get to the field, we will contest and see each other,” he added.

Fayose also called on all Ekiti residents to work together and galvanise support for Oyebanji in the forthcoming governorship poll.

The ex-governor also took a swipe at the APC, saying it cannot be compared to the opposition PDP in terms of welfare for the people, among others.

He also promised to work for the current Ekiti governor, despite not being a member of the APC.