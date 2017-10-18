Brazil Set Up U-17 Quarters Clash With Germany

Striker Brenner scored twice as Brazil beat Honduras 3-0 in Kochi on Wednesday to set up a mouth-watering quarterfinals clash with Germany in the Under-17 World Cup.

Brenner scored a goal in each half — in the 11th and 56th minute — to help the three-time champions maintain an unbeaten run in the 24-nation event being hosted by India for the first time.

After Brenner’s brilliant opener, Marcos Antonio doubled the lead in the 44th minute to take the steam out of Honduras’ resistance in the first half.

The title contenders have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, against Spain back in the group stage.

Germany has had a contrasting campaign, having to stage a turnaround after being thrashed 4-0 by Iran in a group match.

Germany will meet the South American football giants on Sunday in Kolkata.

In the first last-16 encounter Wednesday, two-time champions Ghana eased past debutants Niger 2-0 in Mumbai to book their quarters clash with Mali.

Meanwhile, underdogs Iran will challenge the might of Spain, who edged past France 2-1 in another compelling match on Sunday.

Iran have turned out to be the tournament’s giant killers, and overcame a stiff challenge from Mexico to continue their dream run to the quarter-finals.

England, who will face USA, have also looked a dominant side despite losing their star midfielder Jadon Sancho, who was called back by his German club Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old Sancho scored three times as the Steve Cooper-coached side advanced to the knockout stage with a 100 per cent record.

The 23-day event culminates on October 28 with the final in Kolkata, the eastern city known as the hotbed of football in cricket-obsessed India.

Quarter-finals line-up:

October 21 (Saturday)

Mali v Ghana in Guwahati

USA v England in Goa

October 22 (Sunday)

Spain v Iran in Kochi

Germany v Brazil in Kolkata

AFP