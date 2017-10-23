Mr 2Kay Robbed At Gun Point In Hotel Room

Singer, Abiye David Jumbo popularly known as Mr 2Kay, was robbed at gun point in his hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 pm, during the Buckwyld and Breathless concert where he also performed.

A statement from Grafton Records, the label to which the artiste is signed, confirmed that he was attacked when about four robbers gained access to his room as he mistook them for room service.

“They forced their way into his room and waved a gun with threats to shoot him if he made a noise.

“Mr. 2Kay, who was in the room with a friend, struggled with one of the robbers, as the others punched and hit him with a gun, repeatedly warning that they will shoot if he doesn’t calm down,” the statement read.

His friend was allegedly locked in the bathroom, while the robbers tied up the singer’s hands and legs and mouth, after which they left with his valuables.

They were also said to have cut the room’s intercom to avoid any form of communication as they left.

According to the Manager, Grafton Records, James Silas, Mr 2k, is however, currently undergoing treatment while the hotel authorities as well as the Police have swung into action to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.