Police Arrest Eight Armed Robbery Suspects In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said it has arrested eight suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate responsible for violent attacks and the hijacking of trailer trucks along the Papalanto–Ilaro and Owode–Idiroko axis of the state.

The feat was confirmed in a statement by the police public relations officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The command also said it recovered a hijacked trailer truck, with 900 bags of cement, and a locally made single-barrelled pistol in a coordinated intelligence-driven operation.

According to the command’s spokesman, the suspects were intercepted after conveying the trailer truck, with most of the stolen cement having been taken to a warehouse, which was tracked and recovered first by operatives.

“Through sustained intelligence gathering, covert surveillance, and crime pattern analysis, detectives successfully identified and penetrated the syndicate”, he said.

“This operation culminated in the arrest of eight key members of the gang. The suspects arrested include: Mogaji Sodiq (M) a.k.a. “Ogbonṣ”, Adebowale Lekan (M), Ajah Peter (M), Ganiyu Razaq (M), Odeleye Ayoola (M), Egboja Amos (M), Bello Akeem (M), and Olaifa Sunday (M). The suspects were apprehended at different locations across the state based on actionable intelligence”.

“Subsequent operations led to the recovery of their locally made single-barrelled pistol. It was further established during investigations that the syndicate had carried out previous criminal operations, with ongoing inquiries unveiling a pattern of organised theft targeting commercial supply chains.”

The statement noted that intelligence is currently being exploited to track, locate, and apprehend other fleeing members, while further investigations continue to “dismantle their wider criminal network and identify accomplices and logistics channels”.

” The suspects will be charged to court accordingly upon the conclusion of investigations.”

According to the Command, as a result of this trend, the state Commissioner of Police has directed operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department Eleweran, Abeokuta, to deploy intelligence assets, intensify surveillance, and discreetly track and dismantle the criminal network through targeted intelligence-led operations.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention, and the protection of lives and property across the state, while assuring residents and road users that operations targeting organised crime will continue.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or security concerns through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (General Complaints Line – Toll Free): 0800 000 9111; Emergency Numbers: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994”, the statement added.