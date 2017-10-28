Russia 2018: Super Eagles To Get $1.5m

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will receive 1.5 million U.S dollars to cover preparation costs for the 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia.

In addition to that, Nigeria is also guaranteed a sum of 8 million dollars for participating in the group stage of the tournament.

The winners will receive 38 million, runners-up 28 million and the third-place team 24 million.

Russia 2018 will be Nigeria’s 6th appearance at the FIFA world cup with the round of 16 its best outing.