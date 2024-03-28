Court Ordered Release Of 313 Suspected Terrorists To Borno Govt – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said a Federal High Court in Borno ordered the release of no fewer than 313 suspected terrorists arrested by the military.

While briefing journalists in Abuja on the military operations, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Buba Edward, said the court ordered their release for lack of evidence to nail the suspects after the investigation.

“During the week, as a follow-up to a court order of the Federal High Court in Maiduguri, a total of 313 suspects in detention for terrorism-related offenses were to be released to the Borno State government.

“The court ordered the release for want of evidence after the conclusion of the investigation and other ancillary matters.

“Accordingly, they would be handed over to the Borno State Government for further action,” the defence spokesman said, adding that the cases were prosecuted by the Department of Prosecution and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He also gave an update on suspected criminals arrested by troops in several parts of the country.

In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed at least 50 terrorists in Borno and Adamawa states respectively.

The suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents were neutralised in Gwoza, Gamboru Ngala, Bama LGAs Borno as well as Madagali LGA of Adamawa States.

Several calibre of weapons and the sum of N340,500.00 were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

“Overall, troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized 52 terrorists, arrested 137 and rescued 78 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 3 M56 rifles, 40 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 13 fabricated rifles, two hand grenades, one locally made explosive, 889 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 310 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 60 rounds of 7.62 x 25mm ammo, 99 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, six AK47 rifles magazines, two M56 rifle magazines, two magazine carriers, one motorcycle, six mobile phones, one HH radio, three bicycles and the sum of N340,500.00 amongst others.

“The air component of Operation HADIN KAI in multiple passes conducted air interdiction on terrorists hibernating in North West Arina Woje and Tumbum Shitu on 22 and 24 March 2024. The locations were observed to be active with terrorist activities and logistics. Consequently, the location was acquired and attacked with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their logistics destroyed,” he said.