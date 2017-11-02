Ambode Appoints Secretaries Of Local Councils

As part of its efforts to develop the government at the grassroots, the Lagos State Government has appointed to assist the Chairmen in running the affairs of the local councils.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello in a statement on Thursday obtained by Channels Television said the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, authorised the release of the newly appointed Secretaries in the 57 local councils.

He said the appointment of the SLGs and Supervisors will aid the councils to hit the ground running to further deepen democratic values and culture at the grassroots in line with the present administration’s policy thrust of community-based governance and government of inclusion.

The SSG also assured Lagosians that all the Boards of the State Government Agencies and Parastatals would soon be constituted.

He expressed optimism that the constitution of the Boards would further strengthen the present administration’s capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Lagos State.