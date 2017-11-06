Kaduna Govt Insists On Sacking 21,780 Teachers

Kaduna State government says there is no going back in its decision to sack the 21,780 teachers who failed competency test.

The ‘Primary Four Test’ was administered by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in June to access their quality in terms of service delivery.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna over the weekend, SUBEB Chairman, Nasir Umar, said out of the 33,000 teachers that sat for the exam, 21,780 failed to score the 75% agreed benchmark while only 11,000 got 75% and more.

He said no qualified teacher would be affected in the exercise, except those that failed the test which was conducted more than four months ago.

Mr Umar added that affected teachers who have served less than five years would have their appointment terminated without benefit while those from five years above would be retired from service with their entitlements in line with the Civil Service Rule.

He hinted that the teachers have been given three months’ notice to prepare for their exit from service, noting that they have become a liability for the state and were no longer trainable.

However, the decision to disengage a large number of teachers did not augur well with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers(NUT) in the state.

NUT Chairman in the state, Titus Ambah, said the union would resist the government’s decision by embarking on an industrial action.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Education said it has declared a state of emergency in the sector due to the decay of infrastructure and lack of competent manpower.

The ministry also informed that it has commenced the recruitment of qualified teachers with the sole aim of bringing back the dignity of education in the state.