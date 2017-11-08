Kyari, Oyo-Ita Embrace At FEC Meeting

Channels Television  
Updated November 8, 2017

The Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita have settled their differences.

The two officials were engaged in a heated altercation at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, prompting speculations on the reasons for the bad blood between them.

The cabinet members embraced publicly just before the commencement of the Wednesday’s FEC meeting which is presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is holding a day after the President presented the 2018 budget proposal to a Joint Session of the National Assembly.


